Over 12.3m tons of goods exported, imported via border terminals

TEHRAN- As announced by an official with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), 12,367,117 tons of commodities were exported from the country and imported into the country during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025).

Javad Hedayati, the director-general of transit office of the organization, said that of the mentioned figure 10,274,279 tons were the exported items.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil exports reached approximately $48 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, marking an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Foroud Asgari said the country's total foreign trade during this period amounted to 158.18 million tons, valued at $103.85 billion.

Out of this, exports accounted for 127.4 million tons worth $47.76 billion, reflecting a 12 percent rise in volume and an 18 percent increase in value.

China remained Iran’s top export destination with $12.3 billion in imports, followed by Iraq ($10 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($5.9 billion), and Turkey ($5.5 billion).

During the same period, Iran imported 30.78 million tons of goods worth $56 billion, showing a 3.0 percent decrease in volume but a 3.0 percent rise in value. Major imports included $6.3 billion in gold bullion, $2.3 billion in livestock corn, $1.8 billion in smartphones, and $1.6 billion in soybean meal.

Asgari stated that the UAE was Iran’s top source of imports with $17 billion, followed by China ($14.4 billion), Turkey ($9.9 billion), and Germany ($1.9 billion).

He also noted a sharp increase in car imports, with 41,297 vehicles worth $877 million entering the country, marking a 709 percent surge in quantity and a 744 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.

MA