Iran, Saudi Arabia stress development of commercial cooperation

Iran, Saudi Arabia stress expansion of commercial cooperation

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, held in AlUla city.

The AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies is an annual economic policy conference, held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, organized by the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia and the IMF Regional Office in Riyadh.

The conference convenes a select group of emerging markets’ ministers of finance, central bank governors, and policymakers, as well as public and private sector leaders, international institutions, and academia.

It offers a unique platform to exchange views on domestic, regional, and global economic developments and discuss policies and reforms to spur inclusive prosperity and build resilience supported by strong international cooperation.

Speaking at a celebration held on the occasion of the Saudi National Day in last September, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said : “The 14th government, headed by Masoud Pezeshkian, pays special attention to the development of relations with Saudi Arabia, and believes that the cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries in the Persian Gulf region and West Asia, can bring stability and security to the countries in the region, and ensure the development and improvement of the welfare of the people of these countries,” he stressed.

MA