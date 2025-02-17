Iran extends historical site visiting hours during Ramadan

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage, Ali Darabi, has announced adjustments to the upcoming Nowruz festivities, ensuring alignment with the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 2.

One of the key changes includes extended visiting hours for historical sites and cultural landmarks after Iftar, allowing visitors to explore these locations late into the evening.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Darabi emphasized that in recent years, Nowruz celebrations have been hosted at heritage sites and historical monuments, a tradition that will continue this year.

However, given the overlap of Nowruz with Ramadan, special programs have been planned, including the observance of Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree) ceremonies at select historical locations.

Preparations for Nowruz are already underway, and a meeting with provincial directors and heritage site managers is scheduled for next week to finalize plans. Darabi noted that at the exact moment of the Persian New Year, celebrations will be held across 1,000 locations nationwide, welcoming citizens and tourists alike.

Additionally, many cultural heritage sites will remain open for visitors after Iftar, providing an opportunity for people to engage with Iran’s rich history while observing Ramadan traditions. Historical mosques and selected heritage sites will also host special religious ceremonies during Laylat al-Qadr.

Last month, the tourism minister, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, also underlined alterations for the upcoming Nowruz festivities to respect the holy month of Ramadan. Salehi-Amiri stated that Nowruzgahs, cultural events highlighting Nowruz, the Persian New Year, would be held after the evening Iftar meal until midnight to accommodate Ramadan’s spiritual and cultural considerations.

The minister emphasized that these measures aim to provide an opportunity for people to gather and enjoy Nowruz traditions after breaking their fast. “Nowruz is celebrated globally, and we want to create a space where families can come together in harmony with the spirit of the holy month,” he added.

Nowruzgahs, launched in 2015, are cultural events designed to revive and promote the ancient traditions of Iran’s diverse ethnic groups.

Traditionally, when the rotating lunar month of Ramadan coincides with Nowruz, its celebrations strike a unique balance, reflecting both the joy of the Persian New Year and the spiritual reverence of Ramadan.

