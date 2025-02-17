Shiraz hosts meeting on World Heritage nomination for historic mosques

TEHRAN – Shiraz hosted a two-day expert meeting focused on the potential nomination of historic mosques from 26 Iranian provinces for UNESCO World Heritage status.

The event, which started on Sunday, brought together cultural heritage specialists, provincial heritage directors, and officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, aimed to review and refine the selection of mosques that may be proposed as a serial property for UNESCO recognition.

According to Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi, the tourism chief of Fars province, the specialized consultative meeting was held within the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

Sabet-Eqlidi emphasized the cultural and religious significance of Iranian mosques both nationally and internationally. He stated that mosques are not only vital elements of Iran’s architectural heritage but also symbols of identity and faith. He highlighted the importance of these meetings in identifying and preparing the most eligible sites for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Eight historic mosques from Fars province, including Moshir Mosque, Vakil Mosque, Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Jameh Atiq Mosque, Neyriz Mosque, Darab Mosque, Masjed-e Sangi in Darab have been submitted for consideration. “These mosques represent various architectural styles and historical periods, showcasing the artistic and cultural evolution of mosque construction in Iran,” the official said.

The meeting marks a significant step in advancing Iran’s efforts to secure UNESCO recognition for its architectural heritage, ensuring the preservation and global appreciation of these historical religious landmarks.

The diverse architectural styles of Iranian mosques reflect regional variations, with intricate geometric designs, vibrant colors, and symbolic motifs that enhance their aesthetic appeal. Each mosque, or “masjed,” serves not only as a place of worship but also as a cultural landmark, illustrating the rich heritage of Islamic art and architecture in Iran.

This initiative follows the successful registration of 54 caravanserais in Iran at the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee last year, among other serial properties such as Persian Gardens and Persian Qanats, highlighting the country’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote its cultural heritage on a global stage.

AM