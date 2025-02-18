Top 50 production companies honored

TEHRAN - Iran’s House of Mining, Industries and Trade hosted the 22nd National Production, National Pride Festival, recognizing 50 leading manufacturing and industrial companies.

As IRIB reported, the event was attended by the head of Iran’s Supreme Court, members of parliament, and deputy ministers from the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade. The event honored 50 outstanding manufacturing and industrial enterprises.

The "National Production, National Pride" festival, regarded as the country’s most prestigious gathering in the industry and mining sectors, was held under the slogan "Production Leap with Public Participation," bringing together major producers from across Iran.

The ceremony aims to identify top-performing firms, strengthen inter-sectoral cooperation, encourage innovation, and create an environment for enhancing domestic production.

Beyond celebrating excellence, the event is considered a step toward economic growth and the further development of Iran’s industrial sector.

