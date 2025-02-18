Trump’s Gaza plot a prelude to depopulating Palestine from native Palestinians

TEHRAN - Bibi Netanyahu reiterated in a statement on Monday that “there will be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority” in Gaza after the war there ends. The statement came after reports that Hamas had agreed to hand over the ruling in Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

In a later statement, Netanyahu also said that he was “committed to US President Trump’s plan” to drive out Gazans from the rest of their motherland.

The plan for Gaza, which was announced in a joint press conference of Trump and Netanyahu at the White House on Feb. 4, is intended to drive out roughly two million residents from the coastal enclave.

With his extremely bizarre proposal which came as a shock to the world, Trump officially gave the green light to Israel to ethnically cleanse Gaza from its population.

The plan is so unbelievable that one feels he/she is living in a virtual world. With his plan, Trump is openly and unashamedly bringing the year 1948 to the fore in which the majority of the Palestinian people were violently expelled from their lands and homes, and the artificial regime of Israel was declared.

To my knowledge, except for Native Americans, whenever a nation was colonized in colonial times, its population was not expelled from their lands and homes. But Trump has put forward is astonishingly amazing. It is similar to the lawless times when a primitive tribe attacked a less powerful group and expelled them from their lands.

This time lawlessness and expulsion of natives from their homes and lands are hidden behind a deceptive and modern face.

Trump has likened Gaza to a hell that is difficult to live in and said the Gazans would be settled in “far safer and more beautiful” communities in the region.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth”. However, he says “we’ll own it” and Gazans

will not be allowed to return to coastal enclave.

The depopulation of Gaza is part of a larger vicious plan that would set the stage for clearing out entire Palestine from its native inhabitants in a way that after clearing out Gaza the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank will be the next target of the project.

It is for this reason that Netanyahu has described the plot as “revolutionary” and “creative” by Netanyahu and as a “bold initiative” by Israel Katz, the war minister.

If it had not been for such purpose there should not have been such fierce opposition to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state long sought by the international community and gained more strength after the Gaza genocide following the Oct. 7 attack in 2023.

It is for this malicious plan that an Israeli official has reiterated that Israel was “embracing with both hands” Trump’s plan for Gaza.