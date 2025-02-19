Israel’s psychological warfare: Hamas rejects disarmament call, removal from Gaza

TEHRAN- Israel failed to defeat Hamas following 15 months of war on the Gaza Strip; however, the regime is attempting to project an image of superiority over the resistance movement.

Israel signed a ceasefire with Hamas that went into effect in January 19. The truce agreement has so far led to the release of 25 captives held in Gaza in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians from the regime’s jails.

The agreement has highlighted Israel's failure to achieve its goals through military means. Nevertheless, Israeli officials persist in issuing threats against Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not rule out a return to war in Gaza. War minister Israel Katz has echoed Netanyahu’s stance. Besides, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said that Israel “will not accept the continued presence of Hamas” in Gaza.

Hamas issued a statement on Wednesday throwing cold waters on Israel’s calls for its disarmament and removal from Gaza.

“The occupation’s condition of removing Hamas from the Gaza Strip is a ridiculous psychological war, and the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance from Gaza is unacceptable,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

Hamas has flexed its military muscles during six captive handover ceremonies held in Gaza to free captives. Palestinians have also held gatherings during these ceremonies in the enclave to express their unwavering support for resistance groups.

Hamas is anticipated to release the remaining captives in the second stage of the three-phase ceasefire agreement which should also result in the full withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza.

“We are ready for a second phase in which the prisoners will be exchanged in one go, within the criterion of reaching an agreement that leads to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from the Strip,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in the statement.

During a recent meeting, Netanyahu informed cabinet ministers that Israel's stipulations for the forthcoming negotiations regarding the second phase of the ceasefire include the disarmament of Hamas and the complete absence of its presence in Gaza.

The Israeli opposition leader has lashed out at the Netanyahu cabinet accusing it of hindering the second phase of the truce for “political reasons”.

Yair Lapid told broadcaster Kan that Hamas will not agree to the deal’s second phase if the Israeli cabinet demands that the resistance group leave the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has taken a step further calling for the relocation of Gaza’s entire population.

Trump floated the idea during a joint press conference alongside the visiting Israeli premier on February 4 in the While House, saying, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too.”

He has exerted pressure on regional countries, in particular Jordan and Egypt, to embrace a forced removal of Palestinians.

Trump's proposal has elicited strong opposition from Palestinians, regional nations, and certain Western allies of Washington.

Protests have also emerged worldwide in opposition to Trump’s suggestion.

Palestinians maintained their unity in the face of Israel’s war on Gaza that began on October 7, 2023. Israel killed nearly 62,000 people in Gaza but was unable to bring the Palestinian resistance to its knees.

During the course of the Gaza conflict, Netanyahu had repeatedly vowed to continue fighting until eliminating Hamas and securing the release of captives.

Israel’s genocidal war started shortly after Hamas carried out the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, a surprise military operation in southern Israel. More than 1,100 people were killed and 250 others were taken captive during the Hamas attack.

More than 500 days after launching war on Gaza, Israel’s war ambitions have gone up in flames. The threats issued by Israeli officials, along with Trump’s proposal, seem to be strategies aimed at redirecting focus from the military setbacks experienced by the Netanyahu regime.

