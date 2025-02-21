Voice actor Manoochehr Valizadeh laid to rest

TEHRAN-The funeral ceremony of Manoochehr Valizadeh, a celebrated Iranian voice actor, was held on Friday morning at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

The event was attended by his family, close friends, and a number of artists from the fields of dubbing, cinema, theater, radio, and television, along with his devoted fans, Mehr reported.

Following the ceremony, Valizadeh’s body was taken to Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, south of Tehran, where he was laid to rest in the Artists’ Section.

Valizadeh, who had been receiving intensive medical care in a hospital for the past month due to respiratory and lung problems, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Valizadeh was one of Iran’s most prominent and beloved voice actors, known for lending his voice to some of the most iconic characters in cinema and television.

With a career spanning over six decades, he played a crucial role in shaping the golden era of Iranian dubbing. His distinctive voice and masterful performances brought many international and domestic characters to life, making him a household name among generations of Iranian audiences.

Valizadeh was a dubbing manager, voice actor, voice-over artist, and actor. He lent his voice to hundreds of films.

Iranian people know him well for dubbing famous actors such as Robert DeNiro in “Godfather 2” and “Taxi Driver,” Keanu Reaves in “Matrix” trilogy, Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump,” “Green Mile,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Sally,” and “Captain Phillips,” Adam Sandler in “50 First Dates” and “Click,” Toshiro Mifune in “Seven Samurai,” Nicholas Cage in “The Rock,” John Travolta in “Pulp Fiction” and “Killing Season,” Jim Carrey in “Dumb and Dumber,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Will Smith in “Enemy of the State,” “Pursuit of Happyness,” “I Am Legend,” and “I, Robot,” and Tom Cruise in “Magnolia,” “Collateral,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” and … as well as famous characters in children’s animations and series including Lucky Luke, Woody, Puss in Boots, and Garfield.

SS/