Preparations made for big Nasrallah–Safieddine funeral 

BEIRUT – Anti–Hezbollah media has spared no effort to discourage the people from participating in the funeral ceremony on Sunday for two great martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

These outlets have been expressing their blatant moral bankruptcy. They are providing a free service to the Zionist regime’s psychological warfare that has striven for years to penetrate the societal conscience and frustrate the pro–Hezbollah people into doubting the effectiveness of the resistance.

Following years of the pro-US oligarchies’ systematic neglect and corruption, Hezbollah has rehabilitated the Sports City (Camille Chamoun Stadium) where the ceremonies will be held.

Meanwhile, the higher committee tasked to arrange the funeral ceremonies has completed logistics such as installing pictures, banners, flags, and screens while the maximum capacity of the stadium is estimated at 85,000 people.

Sunday’s funeral ceremony, at 1:00 PM, will be launched with a group recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the recitation of the Lebanese national anthem and the anthem of Hezbollah. Afterward, a special vehicle carrying the two holy coffins will enter and circle the stadium floor, followed by a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Authority has prepared 1,500 health volunteers and 100 ambulances to provide services along the funeral route, in cooperation with the Al-Risala Scouts, the Lebanese Civil Defense, and the Red Cross. The hospitals surrounding the area have also been ordered to be on high alert in anticipation of any emergency, God forbid.

In addition to the participation of the locals, international delegations - official and public - will attend from several countries, especially from Iran and Iraq. (It should be noted that the ban on Iranian flights and the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government will prevent thousands from arriving.)

Due to the large number of people, it is expected that there will be no walking paths in the funeral procession. Hence, barriers will be set up to ensure the passage of another, larger mechanism to pass through the people to the burial site, in coordination with the Lebanese army and security forces.



Security sources confirmed that coordination will be at its highest level as an operations room has been established for the purpose. Exceptional security measures will be taken in Beirut and in other areas that participants will pass through.

Now the question is: Will President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are responsible enough to deter the US-Israeli enemy from committing any foolishness?!

In 1982, when Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah decided to join the resistance movement, he was aware of the difficulty of what he was doing and the extent of the sacrifice required.

During the following years, his mind was preoccupied with how to perpetuate and preserve the sacrifices made by his comrades.

What distinguished such a leader, who came from a religious background, was that he was one of the few who knew how to create a balance between reason and the unseen, between politics and religion, and was skilled at charting the path that he believed was the most appropriate and most consistent with understanding what was happening not only in Lebanon but in the countries of all the oppressed around the world.

Whoever knew Sayyed Nasrallah agreed with him and trusted him and his choices, must know that the battle that the enemy started will not stop easily, and the enemy will not be deterred from committing more massacres supported by opportunists who know nothing but humiliation.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s fans in Lebanon, the region, and the world will raise one slogan now: We will perpetuate your path until Israel is eliminated!

