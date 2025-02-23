Symbolic funeral held for Nasrallah across the region

A symbolic funeral was held on Sunday at 16:00 local time in Baghdad for Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated in an Israeli massive air strike in Beirut on September 2. The ceremony was held concurrently with the funeral held for the legendary martyr in Beirut.

The symbolic funeral began at Jisr al-Aimmah (Al-Aimmah Bridge) at the presence of the resistant Iraqi people who chanted the slogan "Ana Ala al-Ahd" (I Am In Covenant). The event was aimed to promote greater solidarity between the resistance front and the Lebanese fighters, AhlulBayt News Agency reported.

Similar symbolic funerals were held in other countries including Yemen, Pakistan, and Bahrain.

Thousands of Yemeni people also performed funeral prayers for Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine at Al-Shaab Mosque.

Also, the media outlets in Pakistan extensively covered the news of the funeral procession for the Hezbollah leader in Beirut. They highlighted the historic participation of people in the funeral procession, the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that was read out at the ceremony, as well as the participation of the top-ranking Iranian team in the funeral in Beirut.

Dozens of Bahraini citizens also held a symbolic funeral procession for the late Hezbollah leader in the village of Maghabeh in the west of the capital Manama.

The participants holding photos of Nasrallah also carried a coffin of Nasrallah that was emblazoned with the Lebanese flag.

The attendees also promised allegiance to the ideals of resistance leaders and chanted slogans against the Zionist Israeli regime and expressed abhorrence about normalization with Tel Aviv.