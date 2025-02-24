Nasrallah’s funeral a 'historic epic' for region, says top Iranian general 

TEHRAN – The funeral of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a monumental event etching itself into the history of Lebanon and the broader West Asian region, said Iran's top military official.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, characterized the procession as a "historic epic," underscoring its significance.

Baqeri's remarks were delivered on Monday during the National Conference on Mobilizing People and National Resources in Sacred Defense, held at Malek Ashtar University. He highlighted the massive turnout at the funeral ceremony in Beirut on Sunday as a testament to the Lebanese population's deep respect for the "Sayyed of Resistance," a title often used to honor Nasrallah's leadership, who was the secretary-general of Hezbollah for 32 years before his assassination by Israel in September.

"The funeral and burial ceremony of the martyrs of the Resistance Axis yesterday became an ever-lasting epic in the history of the West Asian region and Lebanon," Baqeri stated. He elaborated on the event's significance, calling it an "unparalleled epic" that showcased the profound impact and virtue of Nasrallah and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. He praised their contributions to establishing and expanding anti-Zionist Resistance and for shaping the identity of the heroic Hezbollah movement.

Baqeri further emphasized the symbolic value of the event: “The funeral in Beirut was a symbol of the Lebanese people’s gratitude, and the ceremonies across Iran were an expression of the Iranian nation’s appreciation for these great figures. This, in itself, marks the beginning of the spread of the Resistance and Basiji mindset in the Islamic world," suggesting that the event would inspire further dedication to the cause.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh echoed Baqeri's sentiments, also speaking at the conference. He lauded the demonstration of strength observed at the Sunday funeral.

“Yesterday, we witnessed the grand funeral of the martyr Sayyed of the Resistance Axis,” Nasirzadeh stated, emphasizing the visual impact and power conveyed by the procession. “This display of power was precisely the result of the Basiji mindset in the Resistance Axis, a mindset and ideology originally born from the creative thought and vision of Imam Khomeini (RA)," linking the event to the foundational ideology of the Islamic Revolution. He characterized the outpouring of support as a direct consequence of the principles instilled by Imam Khomeini.

