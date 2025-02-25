46.1m people counted in Iraq’s first census in nearly 40 years

The final results of Iraq’s first census in nearly 40 years released Monday show the population has reached 46.1 million.

In 2009, an unofficial count estimated the population at 31.6 million, NBC News reported.

Iraqi officials have called the population count a milestone and said it will provide essential data for future planning and resource distribution.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the results, Iraqi Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim said the census “demonstrates the government’s determination” to improve conditions in the country.