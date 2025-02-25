Fajr Handicrafts Festival concludes with praise for Iran’s cultural heritage

TEHRAN - The 9th International Fajr Handicrafts Festival, also known as Sarv-e Simin, concluded on Monday evening at Milad Tower in Tehran, with high-ranking officials emphasizing the significance of Iran’s cultural heritage and handicrafts industry.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri addressed the gathering, highlighting the pivotal role of handicrafts in the country’s economy and cultural diplomacy. He noted that over 570,000 artisans are currently engaged in Iran’s handicrafts sector, describing it as an industry deeply intertwined with creativity, tradition, and family values.

“Handicrafts are not merely products; they embody art, lifestyle, and cross-cultural dialogue. This sector has the potential to surpass oil revenues while showcasing the beauty and artistry of Iranian craftsmanship worldwide,” Salehi-Amiri stated.

He pointed out that an Iranian carpet displayed in a foreign country serves as a cultural ambassador, reflecting the heritage and aesthetic sensibilities of the nation’s artists.

The minister further underscored Iran’s vast tourism potential, asserting that the country boasts a comprehensive range of tourism experiences, including historical, cultural, natural, and medical tourism. “Every visitor to Iran has the opportunity to witness a rich and diverse array of experiences,” he remarked, criticizing the negative portrayal of Iran in some international media outlets. He urged local content creators to counteract such narratives by showcasing Iran’s beauty and security.

During his speech, Salehi-Amiri also provided updates on Iran’s ongoing tourism projects, stating that there are currently 18,043 active accommodations and over 2,700 tourism projects under development. He noted that despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran’s tourism sector has continued to grow.

Mariam Jalali, the deputy minister for handicrafts and traditional arts, described the festival as a culmination of extensive planning and dedication over the past six months.

She emphasized that Iran’s handicrafts industry has continually evolved rather than stagnating, showcasing resilience and innovation throughout history. “This is not merely a closing ceremony but a declaration of commitment and action. Artisans, cultural heritage experts, and tourism professionals stand together to demonstrate how identity-based economics can address key economic challenges,” she stated.

Saeed Al-Qaddoumi, the president of the World Crafts Council, also addressed the attendees, expressing his deep appreciation for Iran’s contributions to global handicrafts. He acknowledged Iran’s rich artistic legacy and its recognition as a leader in preserving and celebrating traditional crafts. “Iran has always held a special place in my heart, just as it did in my mother’s. With 16 cities and villages designated as global handicrafts hubs, Iran’s dedication to its artistic traditions is unparalleled,” he said.

Al-Qaddoumi praised cities like Isfahan, known for its intricate Persian paintings and inlay work, and Tabriz, renowned for its exquisite carpets. He described the Fajr Handicrafts Festival as a vital platform for artisans worldwide to exchange ideas, foster cultural appreciation, and celebrate the invaluable contributions of traditional crafts. “This festival is more than an event—it is a space for connection, learning, and mutual respect, where we can acknowledge the exceptional role each of us plays in the global crafts community,” he added.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the World Crafts Council, Al-Qaddoumi extended his appreciation to all those involved in organizing the festival, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between Iranian artisans and their international counterparts.

The festival concluded with the presentation of Sarv-e Simin awards to distinguished artisans, recognizing their excellence in traditional craftsmanship.

