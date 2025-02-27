Bibas family urges 'all Israeli officials' to take responsibility for captive deaths

Israel's Bibas family called on all Israeli officials on Wednesday to take responsibility for the deaths of their loved ones in captivity in Gaza, saying they could have been saved, AFP reported.

"This disaster should not have happened. You should not have been taken, and you should have returned alive," Ofri Bibas said at the funeral of her sister-in-law, Shiri Bibas, and her two nephews.

"There is no meaning to forgiveness before the failures are investigated and all officials take responsibility.

"Our disaster as a nation and as a family should not have happened, and must never happen again. They could have saved you but preferred revenge."

The three Bibas family members were taken hostage by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Last week, Hamas returned their remains as part of an ongoing ceasefire deal with Israel that has largely halted the fighting in Gaza.

Yarden Bibas, husband of Shiri and father of Kfir and Ariel, was also taken hostage but released earlier this month.

Shiri Bibas and her two young sons were killed in Israel's relentless bombardments of Gaza.