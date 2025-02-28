Trade balance in Iran’s free trade zones positive amid export growth

TEHRAN – The latest trade performance report of Iran’s free trade zones indicates continued export growth and a sustained positive trade balance over the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 2024 – February 2025). Several zones, including Maku, Qeshm, Kish, and Aras, have strengthened their positions in exports by maintaining a positive trade balance.

As IRNA reported, citing the Free Zones High Council, the latest trade data has been published on the official websites of the free trade zones following directives to enhance transparency in reporting imports and exports.

The reports indicate that exports from free trade zones have grown over the period. While exports have increased, import trends have also been influenced by economic and trade policies.

Total exports from the free trade zones amounted to over $1.085 billion, while total imports (excluding machinery) stood at $1.061 billion, maintaining a positive trade balance of $24 million. Some zones have captured a larger share of international markets.

The Maku Free Trade Zone recorded the highest trade surplus, with nearly $169 million in exports and about $37 million in imports, resulting in a positive balance of $132 million.

The Qeshm Free Trade Zone registered $257 million in exports and $143 million in imports, maintaining a trade surplus of $113 million. Kish Free Trade Zone followed with $224 million in exports and $119 million in imports, posting a trade surplus of over $104 million. The Aras Free Trade Zone also maintained an upward trend with $180 million in exports and $151 million in imports, achieving a trade surplus of $28 million.

Conversely, Chabahar Free Trade Zone recorded over $5.0 million in exports against $174 million in imports, Arvand Free Trade Zone posted $225 million in exports and $318 million in imports, while Anzali Free Trade Zone reported $25 million in exports and $117 million in imports. These three zones registered trade deficits of $168 million, $93 million, and $91 million, respectively.

The report notes that imports into the free trade zones include raw materials, consumer goods, passenger goods, and vehicles, with machinery imports excluded from the calculations.

Many experts believe that improving infrastructure, implementing supportive policies, and adjusting governance frameworks could further enhance exports from these zones.

