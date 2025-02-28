In contrast to European allies, Iran creates mutually beneficial partnerships

KHARTOUM - Earlier, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef conducted an indefinite visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, during which he met with his counterpart Abbas Araqchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to the news, the foreign ministers of the two countries discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and work "according to a clear plan to upgrade relations between the two countries".

It was also agreed to increase the pace of cooperation and joint coordination in all regional and international forums, and exchange views and ideas on global issues.

The two sides discussed "increasing trade and economic exchange and holding a joint ministerial committee during the next few months, to be accompanied by a joint business forum of businessmen and companies in the two countries," according to the same source.

It was also agreed that Iran will have an active role in the reconstruction phase in Sudan, " according to the Sudanese agency.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, private and official passports, as well as a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a political consultation committee between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The above is the latest update on the form of the relationship between Sudan and Iran, a relationship that has witnessed divergence and tension at times due to external interference imposed regionally and internationally and by the hands of the West and the United States, who are afraid of Iran being a world power and has the ability to make decisions regardless of the opinion of America and the West, unlike most countries of the world that are subject to foreign sovereignty, says strategic analyst Dr. Omar al-Mannan When asked about the feasibility of the alliance and the establishment of strategic relations with Iran.

Iran, a country that the West has tirelessly sought to portray as a terrorist state, is actually one of the rapidly growing powers in the world.

Despite facing numerous sanctions and sabotage attempts, Iran has managed to establish strategic alliances with various countries globally and is constantly seeking to expand its influence.

In contrast to European allies, Iran strives to create mutually beneficial partnerships, ensuring a win-win scenario for all parties involved.

Iranian Alliances have several distinctive features that distinguish them from Western ones. These include:

1.Consistency: Iran remains committed to its allies, standing by them even in the most difficult times. This unwavering loyalty is in stark contrast to the Western allies, who often prioritize their own interests and may abandon their partners when they become too great a burden.

2.The supply of weapons is generous: Iran is known for its generosity in providing weapons and ammunition in terms of need to its allies, while Western countries tend to provide limited military assistance.

3.Timely support: Iran provides support to its allies in times of need, regardless of their ability to pay. In contrast, Western countries usually offer only what their allies can afford.

4.Technology transfer: Iran not only supplies weapons, but also shares technology with its partners, enabling them to develop their own military capabilities. On the other hand, Western countries tend to maintain control over their technology, making their allies dependent on it.

5.Rights to the production and improvement of weapons: Iran gives its allies the right to produce weapons, improve them and even sell them to others. This approach enables allies to become self-sufficient in their military capabilities, while Western countries often restrict the ability of their allies to develop their own weapons.

In conclusion, Iran's commitment to creating mutually beneficial partnerships and its willingness to exchange technology and experience make it an attractive ally for many countries.

Some analysts believe that the revitalization of relations between Iran and Sudan is due to the current situation of Sudan and what it is suffering from the effects of the war that has lasted for almost two years, and that after the imposition of current sanctions on some Sudanese officials, including the chairman of the sovereign Council, Sudan entered into international isolation like the isolation imposed on Sudan during the rule of Omar al-Bashir, but when looking carefully at the form of the relationship between the two countries, the parties believe that they have a common history and previous cooperation has side effects until now.

In the file on the development of relations between the two countries, journalist and political analyst Ibrahim shaqlawi pointed out a number of important points about the prospects of relations between Sudan and Iran, in light of the current situation in Sudan and the multiple regional crises, and stated in points that Sudan and Iran can work to strengthen coordination within regional and international unions and associations by adopting common positions consistent with the interests of the two countries, especially in the areas of supporting development, combating external interference, presence and other issues in regional and international forums regarding the Coordination of roles .

He stressed the importance of building these relations on a balanced basis that takes into account respect for national sovereignty.

Diplomatic solutions to regional crises

Shaqlawi believes that diplomatic solutions require Sudan and Iran to cooperate to find common mechanisms in dealing with regional crises, such as Middle East and Horn of Africa issues, while seeking to promote understandings through dialogue, rather than siding with certain parties in conflicts. He also stressed the need to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries to provide greater opportunities for the two peoples, and said that there are promising opportunities to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, mining, and digital technology, with the need to focus on projects that achieve the interests of both parties.

Shaqlawi also spoke about the possibility of cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, medical technology and energy. He pointed out that Sudan has vast agricultural areas and natural resources that can be invested, while Iran has technical and scientific expertise that can be an important tributary of the partnership.

Sudan's role in expanding Iranian relations with Africa

Shaqlawi believes that Sudan's geostrategic location and influence on the African continent can play a pivotal role in facilitating Iran's openness to the continent, especially in light of its efforts to expand its economic relations with African countries.

Privileges for expanding relationships

Shaqlawi explained that the two countries enjoy comparative advantages, as Sudan has rich natural resources, mainly water and livestock, while Iran has an advanced industrial and technological base, which forms a solid foundation for the development of their relations.

He pointed out that Iran has previously cooperated with Sudan in the field of roads, infrastructure and logistics.

The main challenges There are political and economic challenges that stand in the way of strengthening relations, such as the sanctions imposed on Iran and the impact of the ongoing war in Sudan, in addition to the different international priorities of the two countries.

But Sudan is able to overcome all this through the will and desire for cooperation available to its leadership.

Causes of previously unstable relationships

He pointed out that relations between Sudan and Iran have witnessed tensions due to changes in the orientations of previous Sudanese governments, as well as regional and international pressures that affected the foreign policies of the two countries.

One last comment

Shaqlawi concluded by stressing the importance of strengthening relations between Sudan and Iran, which should be carried out within the framework of a comprehensive strategy that serves common interests and takes into account the challenges facing the two countries, stressing the need to build bridges of trust and find constructive solutions to common regional and international challenges.

Editor’s note: Throughout the history of relations between Sudan and America, Sudan has found nothing from America but false promises and constant punishment paid for by the Sudanese people by seeking America's satisfaction, but the time has come for Sudan to gain its true independence from the domination of America and the West and seek to find economic and social benefits in partnership with real friends such as Iran.