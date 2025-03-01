Friendship flags fly: China and Russia reaffirm alliance

BEIJING- China and Russia are demonstrating the strength of their alliance dismissing speculation that Moscow would deprioritize its relations with Beijing as part of a likely agreement with the United States over Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping told Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, that China and Russia are friendly neighbors and true friends, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese president, who was hosting the Russian official in Beijing, emphasized the importance of communications with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Xi said he and Putin have made overarching plans for the development of China-Russia relations and having in-depth exchanges on a series of major international and regional issues, according to the Chinese news agency.

He noted that Beijing and Moscow should promote lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Xi says China and Russia are friendly neighbors and true friends Xi demanded that China and Russia continue to strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs.

Shoigu, for his part, said the Russian president highly values the sincere friendship and close contact with his Chinese counterpart.

The Russian official hailed strategic ties between Russia and China stressing that such relations do not target any third party.

On Monday, Xi took a phone call from Putin describing Russia and China as “good neighbors” and “true friends that share weal and woe”.

The Chinese leader expressed support for talks between Russia and the United States to end the war on Ukraine. Putin also reiterated his nation's commitment to enhancing "strategic cooperation" with China.

Sergei Shoigu says strategic cooperation between Russia and China serves the common interests of both nations

The phone call portrayed confidence in the long-standing alliance between Russia and China amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's efforts to foster closer relations with Moscow might place Beijing at a disadvantage.

Since his return to the Oval Office on January 20, Trump has signaled that he wants to work with Putin to end the war on Ukraine which began in February 2022.

He has blamed Ukraine for starting the conflict, calling President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator.”

On Friday, Trump and Zelensky clashed during an angry meeting at the White House. The US president lashed out at his Ukrainian counterpart, telling him to be more "thankful" for Washington’s support.

He accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War Three" by not going along with ceasefire plans led by Washington.

Claims suggesting that China harbors concerns regarding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict are merely a misconception. As Chinese officials, including President Xi have reiterated; Beijing will spare no effort to help end the Ukraine conflict through talks between the US and Russia. Western countries have imposed sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict in

support of Russia. The resolution of the conflict could at least help Beijing improve its relationship with European countries which have baselessly accused the Asian country of supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine.



