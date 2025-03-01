Taj retains presidency of Iran’s football federation

TEHRAN – Mehdi Taj was re-elected as the head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) for a four-year term on Saturday.

In the elections held at Tehran’s Espinas Hotel, Taj secured 72 votes, successfully retaining his position.

Mehdi Mohammadnabi and Heydar Baharvand were elected as the federation’s vice-presidents.

Amir Abedini came in second with 10 votes.

This marks Taj's third term as the head of the football federation.