FIFA President Infantino congratulates Mehdi Taj

TEHRAN – Presidents of the international and Asian football governing bodies Gianni Infantino congratulated the Iran football chief Mehdi Taj on his recent reelection.

Infantino and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa each congratulated Taj after he was named as Iran football president for a four-year term until 2029.

“Congratulations to Mehdi Taj on his re-election as the president of the Iran Football Federation,” Infantino posted on his Instagram account.

Taj was re-elected as the head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Saturday.

In the elections held at Tehran’s Espinas Hotel, Taj secured 72 votes, successfully retaining his position.