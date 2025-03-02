Iran football chief Taj faces mounting challenges

TEHRAN - Mehdi Taj was overwhelmingly re-elected as the head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) for a third four-year term on Saturday, securing 72 votes from the FFIRI Congress. This resounding victory underscores Taj's continued dominance in Iranian football administration.

In his post-election remarks, Taj acknowledged the strong mandate, stating, “When nearly 90 percent of the congress vote for you, it means they liked the previous programs and their opinion is that the remaining tasks should be done.” He emphasized the importance of implementing mandatory women's teams for all Iran football league clubs, a policy set to take effect from the next season.

However, Taj faces a series of big challenges in his new term. One of the most pressing issues is the full implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Iranian league matches. The current inconsistent application of VAR has led to widespread protests, with many teams alleging discriminatory treatment by the federation. Taj addressed the technical shortcomings, pledging to acquire six more VAR devices and collaborate with the IRIB to improve connectivity and visual displays.

Another point of contention is the lack of transparency surrounding VAR communications, with calls for the release of audio recordings between referees and the VAR room. Taj acknowledged the need for better coordination with the IRIB to ensure accurate display of offside and goal-line technology.

Regarding the national team, Taj expressed optimism for their World Cup qualification campaign and reaffirmed his support for head coach Amir Ghalenoei. However, his past decision to replace Dragan Skocic with Carlos Queiroz just months before the 2022 World Cup has raised doubts about his long-term commitment to coaches.

Taj's agenda also includes bridging the gap between Iranian and regional club football, enhancing the quality of the domestic league, and increasing Iran's quota in the AFC Champions League. Iranian fans harbor high expectations for the national team, aiming for a strong showing in the 2026 World Cup and a historic advancement to the knockout stage.

The next four years present a daunting task for Taj, perhaps more challenging than his previous terms, as he seeks to navigate the complex landscape of Iranian football and fulfill the aspirations of a passionate fanbase.