‘Iranian goods competitive in Russian market’

TEHRAN – Russian Consul General in Iran Andrei Zhiltsov said Iranian products offer competitive pricing, quality, and variety, making them strong contenders against Chinese and Turkish goods in the Russian market.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to an appliance exhibition in Isfahan, Zhiltsov noted that despite these advantages, Iran’s exports to Russia remain limited, IRNA reported.

He cited lack of awareness among Russian consumers about Iranian products, weaknesses in transportation infrastructure, and financial transaction challenges as key barriers to expanding trade.

Zhiltsov said his visit aimed to assess Isfahan and Iran’s potential in the home appliance industry and facilitate conditions for exporting high-quality Iranian goods to Russia.

He added that Isfahan's exhibition company, in collaboration with the Russian Consulate General, plans to hold specialized conferences to introduce Iran’s export capabilities and enhance its presence in the Russian market.

The 28th Home Appliance Exhibition ran from February 25 to 29 at the Isfahan International Exhibition Center.

According to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the country’s annual exports to Russia are valued at approximately $946 million.

EF/MA