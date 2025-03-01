Iran’s ports handle 215m tons of cargo in 11 months

TEHRAN - The total volume of cargo handling at Iran’s ports reached 215.33 million tons in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024 – February 19, 2025), according to the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

The volume of oil cargo discharged during this period was 25.73 million tons, while non-oil cargo discharge stood at 49.3 million tons, bringing the total unloading of oil and non-oil cargo to 75.03 million tons.

Oil cargo loading in the country’s ports amounted to 69.69 million tons, and non-oil cargo loading reached 70.61 million tons, bringing the total volume of loaded cargo, both oil and non-oil, to 140.3 million tons.

The combined volume of oil cargo discharge and loading in the 11-month period stood at 95.42 million tons, while non-oil cargo discharge and loading totaled 119.9 million tons, bringing the total cargo handling figure to 215.33 million tons.

The volume of container operations in Iran’s ports reached 2.84 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) by the end of February 2025, marking a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year when container operations totaled 2.53 million TEU.

EF/