Iranian feature film “Barren” attending 1st Janakpur International Film Festival in Nepal

TEHRAN-The Iranian feature film “Barren” directed by Mansour Vosoughi is taking part in the 1st Janakpur International Film Festival (JIFF), which is underway in the historic and culturally rich city of Janakpur, Nepal.

Competing in the International Panorama section of the festival, “Barren” has been officially selected for the Best Feature Fiction, IRNA reported.

The synopsis of the film reads as follows: Sometimes in life, you come across people who have no one on their path and walk slowly through the wilderness of life.

The cast includes Amir Jafari, Nafas Bazeghi, Rima Raminfar, Setareh Pesyani, Ali Bagheri, Amirshahab Razaviyan, Mehdi Ghorbani, and Alireza Ostadi.

The international distribution of this film is handled by White Dreams Pictures, an international company managed by Iranian film producer Mastaneh Mohajer.

The first edition of the Janakpur International Film Festival, which was launched on February 28 and will conclude on March 2, promises an immersive experience for film enthusiasts, featuring a diverse lineup of film screenings that showcase a wide range of genres and styles. In addition to the screenings, the event hosts engaging panel discussions where industry experts, directors, and actors will delve into various aspects of filmmaking.

These discussions will provide insights into the creative process, industry trends, and the evolving landscape of cinema, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas among participants.

Moreover, the event includes master classes led by renowned filmmakers and industry professionals. These hands-on workshops allow participants to explore specific techniques and skills related to filmmaking, such as screenwriting, directing, and cinematography. Attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and practical experience, enhancing their understanding of the art and craft of cinema.

Overall, this event is not just a celebration of films but a comprehensive exploration of the cinematic world, inviting attendees to engage, learn, and connect with fellow film lovers and creators aiming to revive cinema culture.

SS/SAB

