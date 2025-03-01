Trump vs Zelensky: Whose side world's most powerful leaders are on

After the eye-popping clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, political leaders from around the world have raced to voice their support for one side or the other.

Downing Street has so far remained steadfastly neutral in terms of language, with Number 10 issuing a statement saying PM Starmer had spoken to both the American and Ukrainian presidents after their disastrous meeting on Friday.

But other leaders have been far more open in setting their stall out behind one of the two men, with Presidents, Prime Ministers and Chancellors all taking to social media in the past 24 hours.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was first out the blocks, taking to X almost immediately after the Trump-Zelensky meeting broke down. He wrote, tagging President Zelensky: "Dear President Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."

But in Moscow ominous signs Vladimir Putin's inner circle was very happy with how the peace talks went became clear when former Russian President, and long-time Putin supporter, Dimitry Medvedev posted, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who "finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office".

For his part, despite being booted out of the White House, Zelensky has seemingly kept a level head and continued to thank the world for its support.

He wrote: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you President Trump, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Team Zelensky

European leaders make up the lion's share of Ukraine backers, but there are also strong showings for countries with close historical ties with the UK, such as Australia and Canada;

Poland - Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "Dear President Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."

France - President Emmanuel Macron: "There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago-and to keep doing so. By "we," I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning-because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe."

European Commission - President Ursula von der leyn: "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

Germany - likely next Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz: "Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, we stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

Canada - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace."

Australia - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: "For three years Australia has proudly supported the brave people of Ukraine in their struggle to defend their sovereignty against the brutality of Russian aggression and in support of international law. Australia stands with Ukraine."

Those mentioned above were also joined by messages of support from Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Czech Republic and Portugal, among other nations.

Team Trump or still no declaration for either side

Hungary - Prime Minister Viktor Oban: "Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President Donald Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President."

Russia - former President Dimitry Medvedev: "The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And Donald Trump is right: The Kiev regime is "gambling with WWIII."

India - Indian Prime Minister Narendra is yet to post directly about the incident, but in a most recent statement said: "India and Europe share a strong partnership built on shared values". However, Modi is also known to be friendly with the Trump administration, and particularly Elon Musk.

Argentina - President Javier Milei recently shared a stage with Elon Musk and a chainsaw, is also yet to comment. However, the Argentine leader has previously claimed: "I was the first to defend Ukraine against Russia; you will always find me on the right side of history."

United Kingdom - Sir Keir Starmer: Ahead of a summit of world leaders, including Zelensky, on Sunday, the only statement so far from Downing Street has been: "The Prime Minister has tonight spoken to both President Trump and President Zelensky.

"He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine."

(Source: Express)