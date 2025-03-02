Residential, commercial sectors account for 77% of Iran’s gas consumption

TEHRAN - Iran’s National Gas Company announced that out of the 861 million cubic meters of gas produced in the past 24 hours, 660 million cubic meters—equivalent to 77 percent—were consumed by the residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors.

The company urged citizens to set indoor temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius and conserve energy by wearing warm clothing at home and using thick curtains to support gas consumption management.

EF/