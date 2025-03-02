Non-oil export from Fars province up 12% in 10 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Fars province rose 12 percent in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Mohammad-Sadeq Hamidian, the head of the province’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, said that 3.435 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $1.136 billion were exported from the province in the ten-month period, also indicating 15 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil exports reached approximately $48 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, marking an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Foroud Asgari said the country's total foreign trade during this period amounted to 158.18 million tons, valued at $103.85 billion.

Out of this, exports accounted for 127.4 million tons worth $47.76 billion, reflecting a 12 percent rise in volume and an 18 percent increase in value.

China remained Iran’s top export destination with $12.3 billion in imports, followed by Iraq ($10 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($5.9 billion), and Turkey ($5.5 billion).

During the same period, Iran imported 30.78 million tons of goods worth $56 billion, showing a 3.0 percent decrease in volume but a 3.0 percent rise in value. Major imports included $6.3 billion in gold bullion, $2.3 billion in livestock corn, $1.8 billion in smartphones, and $1.6 billion in soybean meal.

Asgari stated that the UAE was Iran’s top source of imports with $17 billion, followed by China ($14.4 billion), Turkey ($9.9 billion), and Germany ($1.9 billion).

He also noted a sharp increase in car imports, with 41,297 vehicles worth $877 million entering the country, marking a 709 percent surge in quantity and a 744 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.

Asgari, who also serves as deputy economy minister, emphasized the role of trade in bolstering the national economy amid ongoing international sanctions.

The 11th session of the Supreme Council for the Development of Non-Oil Exports was held after a four-year hiatus, with the participation of Iran's first vice president on January 1.

In an exclusive interview with IRIB, Alireza Dehghan Dehnavi, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), highlighted the significance of this council, which had been inactive for nearly four years.

He noted that the council had played a key role in national decision-making processes before falling into disuse.

Dehnavi explained that the revival of the council was prompted during this year’s National Export Day event, where Masoud Pezeshkian instructed its reactivation.

With the efforts of the government and the support of the first vice president and the minister of industry, mining, and trade, the groundwork for the council’s return was laid, culminating in its 11th session.

The session, chaired by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, brought together all council members to discuss pressing trade issues. The meeting focused on three main areas:

The council reviewed the statistical performance of the country’s non-oil exports. Dehnavi acknowledged that Iran’s non-oil trade balance has been negative in recent years, with a $17 million deficit recorded last year despite a positive overall trade balance. The Vice President tasked the TPOI with reversing this trend by boosting non-oil exports.

The council identified several obstacles hindering foreign trade, including excessive regulations, insufficient infrastructure for exports (such as transportation and customs facilities), and challenges in export-related policies.

Dehnavi emphasized the need to align monetary and trade policies, as the former has often overshadowed the latter. The council resolved to reform trade policies to address these issues.

Several proposals were approved, including holding regular council sessions and establishing provincial export development task forces led by governors. These initiatives aim to make export promotion a nationwide campaign.

The council also discussed a strategic roadmap for free trade zones, aiming to transform these areas into export hubs. The TPO is preparing this document with council support.

Additionally, collaboration with the private sector was emphasized to identify and implement high-impact export projects.

Other topics included reforms in re-exports and temporary imports, with a task force comprising customs, agriculture, health, and trade organizations formed to streamline processes. The pricing of export goods at customs was also debated, with calls for a review to enhance coordination among export-related bodies.

The session concluded with plans to establish specialized commissions to maintain continuity between council meetings and ensure effective decision-making in foreign trade.

MA