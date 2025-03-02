Poetry book on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN- A ceremony was held on Sunday at Tehran’s Art Bureau to unveil the poetry book "Sacred Dahieh."

The compilation pays tribute to the valiant commander of resistance, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, while highlighting the culture of resistance.

Featuring contributions from 110 notable contemporary Iranian poets, the book reflects a diverse array of poems mourning this prominent figure of the resistance front.

Speaking at the ceremony, poet Mahmoud Habibi Kasbi stated, “A few days after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom, we began gathering poems from Persian-speaking poets in remembrance of Nasrallah alongside Ahmad Babai. We collected 500 pieces of poetry and, ultimately, after several stages, narrowed it down to 118 poems from 110 poets. This collection consists of verses composed until the fortieth day of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.”

“The preface of this book emphasizes that half of the battle occurs on the field and the other half in the narrative space, which highlights the importance of storytelling,” he mentioned.

For his part, poet Ahmad Babai explained the quality and volume of poetry collected in a short span for the book “Sacred Dahieh,” stating, “During the days we were engaged in sourcing poems and contacting individuals, we set a minimum threshold, which might have seemed somewhat strict. In reality, this minimum requirement was also the maximum in terms of quality focus, leading to poems of exceptional caliber being included in this collection.”

Babai cited Michelangelo as an example of artists’ swift reactions to current events. He recounted a story where Michelangelo was once asked about his painting price; his response revealed that it encompassed not just the momentary act of painting, but his decades of experience.

“Yet, regarding artists' immediate responses to contemporary events, we often hear unfounded comments. A quick reaction is the result of deep concern and reflection that develops over years, manifesting at the right moment. In many instances, our poets have presented their finest work in such swift reactions,” he added.

“Another important point is that none of the poems in this book were commissioned, which is very noteworthy,” he emphasized.

“This fact can be immensely beneficial for cultural managers, as often, despite significant expenses and commissioned works, high-quality output is not produced,” he explained.

“We must explore the relationships between Sayyed Hassan and the axis of resistance with poets, which led to the creation of such quality, poignant, and genuinely enduring poetic works in literary history,” he said.

Ali Davoodi, another poet, commented on how poetry has always stood tall in the wake of significant events, particularly regarding martyrs of this era, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“The book ‘Sacred Dahieh’ is a lasting testament to the efforts of the literary community, etched in the annals of literature. The literary community is the conscience of art and has perpetually been on the frontlines,” he stated.

The program continued with poets Mohammad Saeid Mirzai, Mostafa Mohaddesi Khorasani, Iman Torfeh, Samaneh Khalafzadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Abdollahi, Kazem Rostami, Mansuoreh Mohammadi Mazinan, Mohammadreza Tahmasebi, Mahdieh Nejd Ebrahim and Hadi Malekpour reading verses of their poem from “Sacred Dahieh.”

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a formidable Arab leader in West Asia, has made an indelible impact on contemporary Lebanon, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the broader region. He was tragically killed at the age of 64 during a series of intense Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27.

Under Nasrallah's leadership, whose name means "victory through God," Hezbollah evolved from a grassroots armed movement into the largest political party in Lebanon's recent history. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Nasrallah garnered attention throughout the West Asia and beyond, establishing himself as a significant figure within the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Iraqi paramilitary factions.




