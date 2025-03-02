Israel approves call-up of 400,000 reserve soldiers amid uncertainty over Gaza truce

The Israeli government approved a bill allowing the military to call up an additional 400,000 reserve soldiers amid delays in the start of negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Anadolu reported.

Israeli Channel 14 said the decision came amid fears of renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Under the new decision, the Israeli occupation army will be able to mobilize up to 400,000 reserve soldiers by May 29, representing an increase of 80,000 soldiers compared to the previous order which approved a maximum mobilization of 320,000 reserve soldiers, the broadcaster said.

“This decision comes amid ongoing challenges in recruiting human resources for reserve duty,” the channel said.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, officially ended at midnight on Saturday. However, Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to extend the initial exchange phase to secure the release of as many Israeli captives as possible without offering anything in return or fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations of the agreement.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.