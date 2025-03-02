Beris Port: a breathtaking haven for nature and maritime lovers

TEHRAN – Beris Port (Bander-e Beris) is a picturesque yet largely undiscovered travel destination in southeast Iran.

Situated just 60 kilometers from Chabahar in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Beris offers a stunning combination of dramatic cliffs, serene beaches, and vibrant maritime activity.

One of its most striking features is its unique rocky coastline, which is rare in the country. The region is also home to coral reefs in the Makran Sea, making it a haven for marine biodiversity.

In addition, the port’s scenic beauty is enhanced by the sight of multicolored fishing boats that dot the waters, moving in and out of the harbor in a mesmerizing display. Visitors standing atop the cliffs of Beris Port are treated to a panoramic view of the sea, with fishing vessels constantly arriving and departing, creating an ever-changing landscape of maritime life.

Fishing is a major industry in Beris, with local fishermen catching a variety of seafood, including narrow-barred Spanish mackerel, tiger croaker, silver pomfret, and shrimp. The region is also known for its lobster fishing, much of which is exported to other countries. The bustling fishing dock is one of the busiest in Iran, playing a vital role in the local economy and culture.

Beyond its economic significance, Beris Port is an ecological treasure. Its coral reefs, though once more extensive, still offer a glimpse into the area’s rich marine ecosystem. However, the increasing number of visitors has led to some erosion of the cliffs and coral structures, highlighting the need for sustainable tourism efforts to protect the port’s natural beauty.

The geological composition of Beris Port is equally fascinating. It is built primarily on thick and semi-dense sandstone strata from the third geological period, with distinct extrusions visible along the cliffs. These formations contribute to the port’s rugged charm, making it an attractive spot for geologists and nature enthusiasts alike.

One of the most captivating sights in Beris is the flight of seagulls over the boats and rocks, creating a picture-perfect scene that embodies the essence of the sea. The combination of stunning landscapes, rich marine life, and cultural significance makes Beris Port a prime location for ecotourism.

Despite its immense potential, Beris Port remains relatively undiscovered by backpackers and nature lovers.

Experts say that through promoting sustainable tourism, Beris can attract visitors from across Iran and the world, helping to preserve its natural wonders while boosting the local economy.

