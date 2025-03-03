Sanctions a key obstacle to Iran-Australia trade: envoy

TEHRAN - The Australian ambassador to Iran has stated that banking sanctions remain the main hurdle to expanding trade ties between the two countries, expressing hope that ongoing dialogue and diplomatic efforts will help overcome these restrictions.

According to Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Ian McConville made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with ICCIMA President Samad Hassanzadeh. He reaffirmed Australia’s interest in deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly through the chambers of commerce.

“I have visited several Iranian cities, including Shiraz, Yazd, Isfahan, and Kashan. Iranian carpets always leave a strong impression on us,” McConville said, adding that he looks forward to meeting with more regional chamber leaders across the country.

McConville noted that Iran and Australia maintain a reasonable level of trade despite the sanctions, emphasizing the need to boost cooperation in non-sanctioned sectors. “Currently, a significant amount of Australian meat is exported to Iran, while Iranian non-sanctioned goods also enter the Australian market. These exchanges should be expanded,” he said.

Hassanzadeh, in turn, highlighted the potential for alternative financial mechanisms to bypass banking restrictions, suggesting that both sides reach an understanding on viable solutions. “The Australian Embassy can play a crucial role in facilitating this process,” he said.

Hassanzadeh underscored Iran’s strong export potential in industries such as food, construction materials, medical equipment, and dried fruits, pointing to their high quality and competitive pricing as attractive features for the Australian market. He also emphasized Iran’s industrial capabilities in automotive casting, textile and industrial machinery, engineering services—including power plant, dam, bridge, refinery, and petrochemical construction—as well as handicrafts and carpets.

On tourism, he encouraged the ambassador to visit key provinces such as Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz, Mashhad, Kerman, and Yazd to explore potential collaboration. “We hope the Australian Embassy will take steps to facilitate trade relations between our countries,” he added.

Hassanzadeh further stressed that no country can achieve progress in isolation, calling for fair international engagement. “Iranian officials are committed to fostering global cooperation in an environment of peace and security. We expect other nations to resist unjust pressures and discriminatory policies and work toward greater global economic interactions,” he concluded.

