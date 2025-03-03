Yemen holds virtual international conference on Palestine, strongly rejects plan to displace Palest

BEIRUT - The virtual international conference entitled “Palestine: From the Nakba to the Flood – The Importance of the Role of the Palestinian Resistance in Preventing Displacement” was held in Sana’a on Sunday.

It was attended by officials, diplomats, and more than 50 researchers and academics from different countries.

Among the attendees were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ismail Al-Mutawakel, and the head of the National Team for External Communication, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed

Al-Imad. Representatives of Palestinian parties, organizations, political parties and factions also participated in the forum.

Daifuallah al-Shami, a member of the Supreme Committee for Supporting Al-Aqsa, underscored the importance of the conference to examine the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict.

Al-Shami pointed to the interest of martyr leader Sayyed Hussein Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi on Quds Day, which accompanied his Quranic movement since 2001. In his footsteps, his brother Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi followed – in word and deed – as there is hardly a speech without focusing on this issue, and the call for jihad with money, word and soul.

Al-Shami also reviewed the most prominent stages of the conflict with the Israeli enemy since the convening of the first Zionist conference in Basel, Switzerland, in August 1897, headed by Theodor Herzl, who called for the establishment of a national homeland for the Jews.

Besides, Al-Shami pointed to the importance of the Yemeni position supporting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by blocking the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean to Israeli navigation, whether for Israeli ships or those ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.

In turn, the Hamas representative in Sana’a, Moaz Abu Shamala, pointed to the Zionist regime’s delay in implementing the ceasefire agreement by exploiting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to achieve gains that it had failed to achieve during the war, such as displacing the people of Palestine from their land.

Abu Shamala stated that the Zionist enemy is preventing the entry of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza before the eyes and ears of the world with clear American support.

He stressed Hamas’s insistence on Palestinian unity and its rejection of the presence of foreign forces in the Gaza Strip.



Abu Shamala further urged the attendees to announce their rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza and the West Bank, which aims to strengthen the enemy’s control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian land. He also stressed the need for the continued delivery of relief supplies to the afflicted Palestinian people and active participation in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The virtual conference was also attended by academics, researchers, activists, human rights activists and politicians from various countries around the world.

The participants stressed the need to support the legitimate right of the Palestinians for a sovereign state with al-Quds as its capital and to stand firmly against the plan to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

The panellists also denounced the worsening humanitarian situation endured by the people of Gaza, the West Bank, al-Quds and other Palestinian areas, which requires concerted efforts to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and back their resistance.

Moreover, they called on the international community to fulfil its commitment to protect the Palestinian people and their right to return to their country. They also noted the importance of uniting the voices of the world’s free people and activists and rejecting the American plan to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their homeland.

The panellists also stressed the need to strengthen the role of the Palestinian resistance movement as the only guarantee to confront the policy of ethnic cleansing and apartheid of the Zionist entity. The panellists also praised the operations of the Yemeni armed forces under the slogan “You Are Not Alone” in parallel with million-man marches, fundraising campaigns and the graduation of more than one million mobilization trainees.

