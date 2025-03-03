20 works from Abgineh Museum made national heritage

TEHRAN – A selection of 20 artworks from Iran’s renowned Glass and Ceramic Museum have been nationally registered.

The new additions include 11 glass pieces and 9 ceramic pieces, marking a significant achievement for the institution.

According to a statement released by the museum and reported by ISNA, the decision was reached unanimously by the panel of judges during the meeting of the National Registration Council for Movable Works of Art.

Such a registration for the museum objects comes for the second consecutive year, underlining the museum’s ongoing contribution to preserving the country's artistic legacy, the statement said.

Notably, this year’s approval marks the first time that the museum’s key ceramic works have been included in the official list of nationally registered valuable artifacts. The move is expected to enhance the profile of these pieces and ensure their protection for future generations.

Museum officials expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding cultural treasures and promoting national heritage through such recognitions. The registration not only honors the craftsmanship of these historic pieces but also reinforces the museum's status as a guardian of Iran’s artistic traditions.

The Glass and Ceramic Museum of Iran, known as Abgineh Museum, offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

In addition, the two-story octagonal building of the museum is itself a source of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with 19th-century European motifs. It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam, better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

