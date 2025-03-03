WCC Seals of Excellence granted to Iranian handicrafts

TEHRAN – The World Crafts Council has conferred Seals of Excellence on three works handcrafted by natives of Fars province in southern Iran, the provincial tourism chief announced Monday.

The prestigious labels recognize excellence in traditional craftsmanship and were awarded to Karim Azargasht for his work in wooden constructions, Nazem Mohammadi-Kashkouli for his expertise in kilim weaving, and Saharnaz Lafti for her carved jewelry boxes, Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi explained.

Their works were selected by an international panel of experts, which included representatives from six regions of West Asia, Central Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and South Asia as well as international judges in Uzbekistan.

According to the competition rules set by the World Crafts Council, each winning artwork is registered under the artist’s name along with the country, province, and city of origin, the official explained.

“The recognized work from Fars will now serve as an ambassador of the region’s culture, to be preserved at the host country’s museum in Uzbekistan, which serves as the central office for the Asia and Oceania region of the World Crafts Council.”

According to the tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran has exported $224 million worth of handicrafts during the current Persian calendar year (started on March 20, 2024), with an equal amount estimated to have been exported through suitcase trade.

Currently, a selection of 16 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

AM