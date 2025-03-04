New vessels to enter Caspian Sea as Iran seeks fleet expansion

TEHRAN – The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced plans to increase the number of vessels and reduce the average vessel age in the Caspian Sea, with the support and cooperation of all littoral states.

Saeed Rasouli told IRNA that despite entry restrictions due to the Caspian Sea's limited access via the Volga River, efforts are being made to facilitate the introduction of new vessels through regional cooperation.

Regarding port operations, Rasouli highlighted that dredging efforts are a priority and will be undertaken jointly by the concerned nations. He also noted Iran’s innovative approach at the Caspian Economic Cooperation Summit, where two private sector representatives from the Chamber of Commerce were invited to present their on-the-ground concerns directly to transport officials. This initiative played a significant role in advancing the idea of forming a Caspian Sea logistics consortium.

He also addressed the need for enhanced air cargo operations within the Caspian region. He stated that there is a deficiency in air cargo services, and business representatives have called for an increase in these operations to facilitate the swift transportation of perishable goods such as flowers and food products.

The deputy minister also discussed efforts to establish digital transport corridors among Caspian Sea nations. He noted that while digital corridors are a relatively new concept, they have been widely adopted globally to enhance efficiency and productivity. In contrast, traditional transport corridors in the region rely on outdated processes.

He stressed the importance of integrating digital tools into transport systems and emphasized that Caspian states are committed to accelerating digital transformation efforts. The aim is to ensure seamless and coordinated operations, reducing reliance on paper-based processes and facilitating the electronic issuance of transport documents.

Rasouli noted that Iran has already digitized many transport documents across different transport modes, with operators utilizing online platforms for logistical operations. However, he underscored the necessity of ensuring a fully integrated approach among all Caspian states to prevent disruptions caused by inconsistencies between nations.

“If each country in the corridor operates in isolation, inefficiencies will arise, causing bottlenecks. While one country may advance its digitalization efforts, another may lag, leading to delays across the entire network. Therefore, all Caspian nations must synchronize their efforts to maintain smooth and balanced operations,” he concluded.

EF/