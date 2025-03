TEHRAN – Uzbekistan narrowly defeated Iran 1-0 in the CAFA U17 Women’s Championship 2025 on Tuesday.

Mariya Dakhova scored the match’s only goal and was named Player of the Match.

Shadi Mahini's team are set to face Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The tournament is taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.