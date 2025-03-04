Hamas highlights Israeli ceasefire violations 

TEHRAN – Hamas has outlined the mass scale of Israeli violations in Gaza during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

In a televised address, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, outlined a list of transgressions committed by the Israeli occupation regime.

In his speech, Hamdan outlined Israeli violations concerning humanitarian aid, shelter, and the humanitarian protocol, which include:

- Not allowing the entry of 50 fuel trucks per day as stipulated in the agreement, with only 978 trucks entering over 42 days, an average of just 23 trucks per day.

- Preventing Gaza’s commercial sector from importing fuel, despite a clear clause in the agreement allowing it.

- Allowing only 15 mobile homes (caravans) out of the 60,000 agreed upon, in addition to a limited number of tents.

- Blocking the entry of heavy equipment needed to clear rubble and retrieve bodies from under the debris, allowing in only 9 machines, while at least 500 are required.

- Preventing the entry of building materials for reconstruction, civil defense equipment, and medical supplies needed to rehabilitate hospitals, permitting only 5 ambulances.

- Refusing to restart Gaza’s power plant or allow in essential equipment for its repair.

- Blocking cash flow to banks and refusing to replace worn-out currency.

Military violations

Hamdan stated that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued advancing and encroaching beyond the agreed withdrawal lines almost daily, particularly in the Philadelphi Corridor.

He explained that Israeli forces in the corridor exceeded the agreed limits “by a distance ranging between 300 to 500 meters,” accompanied by gunfire, civilian killings, home demolitions, and land bulldozing.

Additionally, the IOF delayed its withdrawal from Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din streets, preventing displaced Palestinians from returning for two full days in clear violation of the agreement.

Israeli aircraft also continued flying daily during restricted hours, for periods ranging from 10 to 12 hours.

The occupation (regime) also prevented fishermen from going out to sea, fired at them, and arrested several.

962 military violations

Hamdan reported that the Israeli occupation regime committed 962 military violations during the ceasefire, including:

- 219 aerial reconnaissance flights

- 77 shooting incidents

- 45 ground incursions

- 37 shelling and targeting operations

He added that these violations resulted in 116 martyrs and 490 injuries, while the IOF also detained truck drivers and fishermen on five occasions.

Violations related to prisoners

The senior official also addressed Israeli violations concerning Palestinian prisoners, including:

- Delays in their release at all stages, despite the agreement stipulating their release within one hour of the exchange of Israeli captives.

- Withholding the release of the final batch of 600 prisoners from the first phase for five days, using “flimsy pretexts and excuses.”

- Forcing released prisoners on February 15 and February 26 to wear “clothing bearing Nazi and racist symbols,” in addition to subjecting them to beatings, humiliation, and starvation before their release.

- Refusing to disclose the names of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza, revealing only 2,400 names, and rejecting the release of 70-year-old detainee Siham Musa Abu Mazen from Gaza.

Violations at the Rafah border crossing

Additionally, Hamdan stated that the occupation regime committed violations at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, keeping it closed to civilians in both directions.

He added that the IOF denied travel to dozens of patients and wounded individuals despite prior agreements and prevented the resumption of commercial and trade movement through the crossing.

Violations in the Philadelphi Corridor

Regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, the occupation regime did not comply with the gradual reduction of its forces as promised by mediators.

The agreement stipulated that the corridor’s width would be reduced by 50 meters per week, but instead, Israeli forces continued advancing by hundreds of meters.

Moreover, the IOF did not begin its withdrawal from the corridor on the 42nd day of the agreement, as scheduled, and did not complete the withdrawal by the 50th day, according to Hamdan.

Political violations

On a political level, Hamdan underlined how the Israelis deliberately delayed the start of second-phase negotiations. This is despite the agreement mandating they commence on the 16th day after signing and continue under mediator guarantees, following the same terms as the first phase, until an agreement is reached.

Instead, Israel is now demanding a new agreement that contradicts the previously agreed terms.

“Only way to recover Israeli captives is to honor the agreement”

In response to the Israeli “campaign of aggression and misinformation,” Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement and its readiness to proceed with the second phase, implementing all its provisions accurately and on time.

Hamdan held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government fully responsible for obstructing the agreement, warning that any reckless actions, including reneging on the deal, could have serious humanitarian consequences, including for the Israeli captives in Gaza.

He stressed that the only way for the occupation regime to recover its captives is to adhere to the agreement and immediately begin second-phase negotiations while fulfilling its commitments.

Hamdan accused Tel Aviv of attempting to reset the negotiations by proposing alternative plans, such as extending the first phase or creating an intermediate stage instead of progressing to the second phase.

He also condemned Netanyahu for using humanitarian aid as a bargaining tool in negotiations, particularly after the Israeli government decided to shut down crossings and block aid deliveries to Gaza.

Calls for International Action

Hamas called on mediators and international guarantors to prevent Netanyahu from sabotaging the agreement and ensuring its continuation.

The movement also urged the international community to pressure the occupation into reopening border crossings and allowing humanitarian aid, emphasizing that this is a fundamental right under international law.

Additionally, Hamas demanded the regime’s full return to the agreement and its progression to the second phase, which would lead to:

- A permanent ceasefire.

- The complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

- Humanitarian relief and shelter for displaced Palestinians.

- Reconstruction of destroyed areas.

- Implementation of UN Resolution 22735.

The movement also called for a just solution to the Palestinian issue, guaranteeing:

- The right to self-determination.

- An independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

- The right of return for refugees.

Hamdan also cautioned that global security and stability are in jeopardy because of U.S. backing for the Israeli occupation and the international community’s inaction. This, he warned, enables the regime to persist in its threats of another war on Gaza, intensify its aggression in the West Bank, and continue its assaults on Lebanon.

