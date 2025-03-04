Sharaa meets European Council president in Egypt

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Tuesday with European Council President Antonio Costa.

The state news agency SANA reported the meeting but did not provide any details about the content of their talks.

The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Sharaa arrived in Cairo early Tuesday upon an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend an emergency Arab summit on the Gaza Strip.

This marked the first official visit by Sharaa to Egypt since he came to office on Jan. 29 following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The Arab summit was set to open later Tuesday to seek to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

