Iran showcases charm at ITB Berlin

TEHRAN – Iran’s pavilion at the ITB Berlin 2025 has opened its doors, showcasing glimpses of the nation’s rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage at one of the world’s leading tourism exhibition venues.

On Tuesday, Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the private sector in revitalizing the country’s inbound tourism industry, which has faced challenges in recent years.

The Iranian government has fully subsidized a 100-square-meter exhibition space and booth construction for 12 Iranian travel agencies participating in the event, the official said. “This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to maximize support for private tourism enterprises and strengthen Iran’s presence in global tourism markets.”

“Through this approach, we have enabled a robust representation of Iran’s tourism industry at ITB 2025, allowing our travel service providers to establish stronger international connections,” he said.

ITB Berlin 2025, running from March 14 to 16 in Germany, hosts exhibitors from 190 countries, attracting over 100,000 visitors and featuring more than 5,600 exhibitors.

Mohseni-Bandpey underscored the importance of ITB Berlin as an opportunity for Iranian travel agencies to engage in meaningful exchanges with international stakeholders. “This exhibition is a gateway for Iran’s tourism sector to showcase its rich cultural heritage, diverse travel experiences, and unique destinations to a global audience,” he added.

As a premier international event, it provides a vital platform for networking and business expansion within the global tourism industry. Last year, ITB Berlin welcomed 24,000 visitors and a similar number is expected this year. Over 400 industry leaders and experts are expected to speak with 200 varied sessions taking place. The show will be a base for travel industry professionals to network together, stay on top of market trends, and learn from one another, particularly through planned keynotes and panels.

The main theme this year is ‘the power of transition lives here’, as the industry becomes ever more intertwined with evolving traveler preferences (such as the rise in subscription-based travel services), digitalization, and a need for more conscious and sustainable tourism. Overtourism has become a major issue in recent years, particularly in European hotspots.

AM