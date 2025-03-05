Canada FM takes Trump 51st state line 'very seriously'

Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has told the BBC she takes US President Donald Trump's remarks on making Canada the 51st state of his country "very seriously".

"This is not a joke anymore," Joly told Newsnight. "There's a reason why Canadians, when they go out on a hockey game, are booing the American national anthem... We're insulted. We're mad. We're angry."

Her comments come after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on products entering the US from Canada on Tuesday. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called that a "very dumb thing to do" and announced retaliatory tariffs.

However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump would "probably" announce a deal to reduce tariffs.

In response, Joly told the BBC that "at the end of the day, the only one that really takes a decision is President Trump".

She said no Trump administration secretaries had contacted their Canadian counterparts on Monday or Tuesday about tariffs.

Trump announced 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 4, but delayed implementation until March 4. Canadian energy imports face a 10% tariff.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford implemented a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to three US states, and if tariffs escalated, said he would consider cutting Michigan, New York and Minnesota off from Canadian power.