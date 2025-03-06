Chakad (Digital Secure Check), secure and modern solution of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) for issuing bank

​​​​​​​Bank Melli Iran (BMI) has provided the Chakad (Digital Secure Check) service with the aim of minimizing the risks and shortcomings in the paper check issuance processes and to provide a secure, yet simple and modern method for customers in BAM system.

According to the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran (BMI), in order to make check issuance smart and fast, secure, and simple, the Chakad service (Digital Secure Check) has also been provided in the BAM web application version for easy access by users and customers.

With this advanced banking service, customers and users of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) can now benefit from this service in the "Check Services" section and the " Chakad " option, allowing them to issue and manage their checkbooks with greater ease, along with high security.

Viewing the result of the banking operation, confirming information, viewing the latest status, requesting and following up on the issuance of digital checkbooks, checkbook details, transferring, returning, receiving and canceling checkbook receipts, and registering and revoking digital signature certificates are among the most important features and capabilities of the Chakad service on BAM web application platform of Bank Melli Iran (BMI).