Iran NPC winner of 2025 International Women’s Day Recognition Award

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the three exceptional winners of the 2025 International Women’s Day Recognition Awards.

Penny Briscoe CBE from ParalympicsGB (Leadership), Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi (Emerging Leadership), and National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran (IPC Member) were each recognized for their outstanding work ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

The Awards, which have been running since 2013, recognize women in the Paralympic Movement who inspire and emulate the Paralympic ideals and serve as positive role models. The winners were chosen by members of the IPC Governing Board following nominations by IPC member organizations.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President said: “The quality of nominations this year was exceptional, and I congratulate Penny, Zakia and NPC Iran. It is my pleasure and honor to know you and work with you.

“Leaders like Penny, rising stars like Zakia and committed members like NPC Iran show us that anything is possible in the Paralympic Movement, reminding us that greatness knows no limits and that representation is key in shaping a more inclusive and equal future.

Commenting on recognition of NPC Iran in the Membership category, Ghafour Karegari, President of NPC Iran said: “NPC Iran not only believes in gender equality but also provides enhanced privileges, services, and support tailored for women with disabilities. Through this vision and diligent oversight of its implementation, it has created a supportive and empowering environment for women with disabilities.”

This category recognizes the leadership, impact and effective change initiated by a member (NPCs, International Federations, International Organizations of Sport for the Disabled, and Regional Organizations) who promote and support equality and inclusion of women in sport. In 2025 the winner in this category is NPC Iran.

Since its establishment in 2000, women have been at the core of the NPC’s strategic plans and decision-making processes, with a focus on enhancing participation in key areas such as national and international competitions, leadership roles, and educational programs.

Iranian women made their Paralympic debut at the Barcelona 1992, with four athletes competing in a single sport. At Paris 2024, the number of female athletes had increased to 12 across five sports, with seven medals won (an increase of 33.3 per cent in participation). Today, over 60,000 athletes are supported by the NPC in sports for all, with more than a third of them being women.

Well-known Iranian Paralympians who inspire other women in the country include four-time Paralympic champion Sareh Javanmardi, and three-time Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati who serves as a UN ambassador.

NPC Iran has one female vice president and 40 per cent representation of women in board meetings, including two athlete representatives.

Photo: Paralympic.org