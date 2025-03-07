American PAGER Act intended to blackmail Lebanon and paralyze Hezbollah

BEIRUT — In an expected escalation, American Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) has reintroduced the Preventing Armed Groups from Engaging in Radicalism, aka the PAGER Act, which would prohibit aid to the Lebanese Armed Forces until the Lebanese government revokes its recognition of the Shiite duo.

The anti-Hezbollah bill was first introduced last September, after the terrorist Pager Massacre; it systematically targets Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and their allies in Lebanon.

The bill stipulates that the Lebanese government must stop recognizing the Shiite duo and any political faction that supports the resistance. It also demands preventing affiliated individuals from holding any senior official positions.

The provocative act also demands that Lebanon not allow “Iranian influence” within its official institutions.

In addition, it demands that all charges against Americans (originally Lebanese) who appeared on Israeli news media outlets or invited Israeli guests to their media programs be dropped (since this is a crime under Lebanese law).

The US law proposes to list the head of the military intelligence in southern Lebanon, Brigadier General Suhail Bahij Harb, as a global terrorist, noting that he is a Shiite.

The Times accused Brigadier General Harb of leaking information to Hezbollah. In parallel, mainstream media from the West and Persian Gulf Arab states carried out systematic propaganda lies against him, though the Lebanese army denied these allegations, stating: “The army command categorically denies these allegations, especially since they come at a critical stage when the army is undertaking enormous tasks.”

The draft law further sets a strict deadline for the Lebanese government, not exceeding 60 days from the date of its approval, to implement a series of strict conditions, otherwise American military aid to the Lebanese army will be stopped.

Meanwhile, the government has not coordinated with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement regarding appointing Shiites to positions, which leads to an intention to exclude them in compliance with American orders.

On Thursday, the Lebanese Council of Ministers agreed on the need to accelerate the agreement on the mechanism for administrative appointments and the formation of regulatory bodies.

It is noteworthy that the ministerial statement claimed that the government is keen on “criteria of merit, competence and equality between Christians and Muslims without allocating any job to any sect.”

Any move other than this is a clear constitutional violation of the laws in force.

For his part, President Aoun had pledged during his inauguration speech that he will defend “rotating first-class jobs,” knowing that this requires amending the laws in force through the parliament based on the constitutional principle that “the people are the source of authority.”

The PAGER Act requires the Lebanese state to comply with the UN Security Council resolution 1559 that calls for disarming Hezbollah.

It also calls for imposing sanctions on political figures who provided political cover for Hezbollah within the state.

This anti-Hezbollah bill represents a major political dilemma for the Lebanese government, as it forces the government to choose between continuing US military support or facing an internal explosion, especially as the Shiite duo constitutes an influential political and popular force.

Hence, among the possible repercussions of this aggressive agenda is to ignite an internal political crisis that may lead to security tensions. Will the government submit to America's humiliating dictates or push the country to the brink of an abyss?!