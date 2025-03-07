National Car Museum expands collection with rare automobiles

TEHRAN – In a landmark move to enhance its prestige, the National Car Museum of Iran has unveiled an extensive expansion of its collection. Seventy rarely-seen classic and vintage cars have been put on display in two newly inaugurated halls, further solidifying the museum’s status as a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts and historians.

Moreover, authorities have announced that an additional 80 rare and historic automobiles, currently housed in the museum’s treasure trove, will be introduced to the public exhibition within the next year. This significant expansion is expected to elevate the museum’s global standing, placing it among the most distinguished automotive collections in the world.

Mohammad Fa’al, who presides over the vast museum, has said that the new exhibition provides visitors with an unprecedented opportunity to witness the evolution of automotive engineering, design, and luxury. The collection features some of the most remarkable automobiles from different eras and regions, showcasing the artistic and technological advancements of the industry.

Among the newly added vehicles are several exceptionally rare and historically significant models, including:

Erskine Six Model 50 (USA, 1927): A remarkable example of American automotive ingenuity from the late 1920s, embodying the robust engineering of its time.

Apal Jet (Belgium, 1975): A sleek and innovative Belgian sports car, reflecting the unique design trends of the 1970s.

Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood Limousine (USA, 1947): A luxurious limousine that epitomized post-war American opulence and craftsmanship.

Austin Princess Mark III (England, 1965): A British luxury car known for its elegant styling and sophisticated engineering.

Daimler DS420 (England, 1973): A stately limousine, widely used by royalty and dignitaries for its refined design and comfort.

Cadillac Sixty Special - 6th Gen (USA, 1958): A striking example of the grandeur of American automobiles from the 1950s.

Mercedes-Benz 170S (Germany, 1953): A post-war masterpiece that set new standards for luxury sedans.

Porsche 930 (Germany, 1976): An iconic turbocharged sports car that helped define the high-performance segment.

Ferrari 365 GT4 BB (Italy, 1974): A revolutionary Ferrari model that showcased cutting-edge technology and design.

Mercedes-Benz 600 SWB (Germany, 1976): A symbol of luxury and power, favored by celebrities and world leaders.

Rolls-Royce Phantom I (England, 1920): A magnificent example of early Rolls-Royce engineering, renowned for its craftsmanship.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VI (England, 1976): One of the most exclusive limousines, frequently used for state ceremonies and official events.

Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow I (England, 1966): A car that redefined British luxury with its modernized design and engineering.

Fiat Shellette (Italy, 1969): A unique and rare beach car that embodied the leisure culture of the 1960s.

Oldsmobile Futuramic Ghia (USA, 1948): A visionary concept car showcasing futuristic American automotive styling.

The director of the National Car Museum has recently emphasized that these additions will greatly enrich the museum’s collection, providing enthusiasts, historians, and tourists with an unparalleled experience. “Once these 80 vehicles are incorporated into the main exhibition, our museum will stand among the world’s premier automotive institutions,” the director stated.

This latest initiative marks a new chapter in the museum’s journey toward global recognition, offering car aficionados and historians an extraordinary glimpse into the evolution of automobiles—from early 20th-century innovations to mid-century luxury and sports car excellence.

Beyond the newly added classic and vintage cars, the National Car Museum of Iran has long been home to an impressive collection of rare and historically significant automobiles. The older section of the museum takes visitors on a journey back in time, offering a glimpse into the opulent history of carriages and chariots alongside some of the world’s most prestigious automobiles.

It showcases some historical carriages and chariots, each with its own unique legacy. Among the highlights is a ceremonial carriage once owned by Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (aka Nasereddin Shah), a relic steeped in the history of Iran’s monarchy. Another notable inclusion is a Pahlavi-era ceremonial carriage, symbolizing Iran’s royal heritage.

The museum’s extensive automobile collection features some of the rarest and most prestigious cars ever produced. One of the museum’s prized possessions is a gold-plated limousine, an extraordinary embodiment of luxury and opulence that captivates visitors from around the world. Further adding to the allure is the presence of the world’s only Panther-Laser car, a remarkable engineering feat that remains unparalleled in its uniqueness.

The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, once the prized possession of Ahmad Shah Qajar, stands out for its deep historical significance. This iconic vehicle offers a window into the lavish lifestyle of Iranian royalty during the early 20th century.

In addition, a remarkable feature of the museum is its ownership of the largest collection of Mercedes-Benz 600 models in the world, with an astonishing 21 units on display. This extraordinary collection underscores the museum’s commitment to preserving automotive heritage at an unparalleled scale. According to a museum curator, the museum has a complete range of Mercedes-Benz 600 models, emphasizing that it houses every variant ever produced by the renowned German automaker. Furthermore, the museum boasts an extensive collection of classic Rolls-Royces, with 21 of these prestigious vehicles housed within its treasure trove.

AM