Al Riyadi defeat undefeated Tabiat: 2024/25 WASL

March 8, 2025 - 12:9

TEHRAN - Al Riyadi found their extra gear in overtime and left behind the erstwhile unbeaten Tabiat, 110-100, to go 2-0 in the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League, Friday night.

Now they will turn their focus on easily the most awaited duel of the tilt as the crew takes on long-time rivals Sagesse Saturday night in a rematch of last season's WASL Final 8 championship bout.

King powered Al Riyadi with 33 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc and 7 rebounds, making his presence felt as early as the first half that saw him score 19 of his output, fiba.basketball reported.

“It was a tough game ... we had a chance near the end of regulation, but maybe we should have made a better decision. But in overtime they managed the game better than us. Each possession, they made the best decision, and they won,” Tabiat coach Mehran Shahintab said.

