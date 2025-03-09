Rainfall drops 41% this water year, raising reservoir crisis concerns

TEHRAN - Iran has experienced a 41 percent decline in rainfall compared to the long-term average, leading to critically low water reserves in several regions, a senior water industry official warned.

According to Iran Water Resources Management Company, Issa Bozorgzadeh, the spokesperson for the country's water industry, said that total precipitation from October 2024 to March 7, 2025, reached 93.8 millimeters, significantly below the long-term average of 157.8 millimeters. This also marks a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Bozorgzadeh noted that the drop in rainfall has directly impacted the country’s reservoirs, with water levels in dams falling seven percent year-on-year to 22.09 billion cubic meters.

"The inflow to dams has also seen a dramatic decline," he said, noting that total water inflows since the start of the water year have reached 8.7 billion cubic meters, a 33 percent drop from the previous year. Water outflows have also declined by two percent standing at 11.16 billion cubic meters.

Bozorgzadeh highlighted that provinces such as Hormozgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, and Isfahan have been hit hardest by the rainfall deficit.

Hormozgan has seen a 77 percent drop in precipitation compared to normal levels, while Sistan-Baluchestan has recorded a 72 percent decrease.

Several major dams, including Shamil and Niyan, Amir Kabir, Zayandeh Rud, and Esteqlal Minab, have suffered sharp declines in water reserves.

For instance, Amir Kabir Dam is currently at only six percent of its capacity, marking a staggering 60 percent drop from last year.

EF/