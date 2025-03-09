Investments along southern and northern Iranian coastlines in progress, tourism minister says

TEHRAN - Iran’s tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has announced plans to boost tourism investments along the country’s northern and southern coastlines, highlighting the untapped potential of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

Speaking at a gathering of senior naval officials on Saturday, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of a maritime-based economy and the role of coastal tourism in Iran’s economic growth. He noted that proposals for investment in these regions are under review.

“There are vast opportunities for tourism development along the northern and southern shores of the country. The collaboration of the armed forces in making sections of the coast available for tourism activities is a crucial step forward,” he said.

The minister also outlined a goal of attracting 15 million international tourists by the end of the 7th National Development Plan, up from the approximately 7 million visitors recorded last year. Moreover, he stressed the need to expand the country’s hospitality infrastructure, including doubling the current capacity of 1,843 accommodation centers and 455,000 beds.

Comparing Iran’s tourism potential with regional competitors such as Turkey, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the minister highlighted the country’s rich cultural and historical assets. “With over one million historical and cultural heritage sites, Iran is one of the world’s premier tourist destinations. Historical locations such as Jiroft, Susa, Shushtar, and Firouzabad hold immense potential for industry growth,” he added.

The minister acknowledged infrastructure deficiencies as a major challenge to Iran’s tourism sector and called for increased domestic and foreign investments, banking support, and legal facilitations to address these gaps. He also pointed to the growing investments by Caspian Sea nations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Tajikistan in maritime tourism, stressing that Iran has yet to fully capitalize on its coastal tourism potential.

The minister also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in expanding Iran’s tourism industry, highlighting the role of the International North-South Transport Corridor and connectivity with Central Asia and the Caucasus. He concluded by urging the use of diplomatic channels to enhance global tourism ties and attract foreign investment to further strengthen the sector.

Last November, his former deputy tourism minister, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, alongside several experts and private investors, hold a meeting to discuss strategies for advancing marital tourism within the framework of the Development Plan. A significant highlight of the discussion was the emphasis on developing sea tourism around the strategically important Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater, and Lesser Tunbs. This initiative is seen as a direct response to baseless territorial claims by the United Arab Emirates.

AM