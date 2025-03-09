Iran runners-up in Copa Intercontinental de Seleções

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Brazil 3-0 to finish runners-up in the Copa Intercontinental de Seleções on Sunday.

Felipe Valério and Neguinho (two goals) were on target for Brazil.

Afghanistan came third after beating Greenland 6-4.

Iran had previously lost to Brazil 5-2 in the tournament but defeated Greenland 11-2 and Afghanistan 4-3.

The competition took place from March 5 to 9 at the Ginasio De Esportes e Lazer Max Rosenmann in Sao Jose dos Pinhais (State of Parana) in Brazil.