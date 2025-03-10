BEIJING- China’s top political advisory body held the closing meeting of its annual session in the capital Beijing on Monday.

The closing gathering of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was convened at the Great Hall of the People and attended by President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

A considerable contingent of international media representatives, in addition to local journalists, reported on the event.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, addressed the assembly during the meeting. "We must focus on deepening reform, advancing high-quality development, protecting and improving people's livelihood, and ensuring social stability, in carrying out our surveys and making suggestions and proposals," Wang said.

He added, "We must serve the big picture and people's livelihood through high-quality consultation and suggestions, so as to deepen unity and solidarity."

A resolution concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution addressing the handling of proposals from CPPCC members since the last annual session, a report evaluating new proposals, and a political resolution regarding the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were all ratified during the meeting.

The CPPCC is designed to promote collaboration among multiple political parties and to engage in political consultation, all under the guidance of the Communist Party of China (CPC). This body is elected for a term of five years and consists of over 2,000 members who represent both the CPC and a range of other political parties. It includes individuals from different walks of life, and its members are responsible for submitting proposals related to state affairs for consideration.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will also hold its closing session on Tuesday. The annual meetings are known as the Two Sessions.

Since 2014, China has launched a program designed to ensure comprehensive coverage of the Two Sessions while offering direct insights into the nation. The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) conducts media exchange programs biannually under the auspices of the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA). For the initial segment of its 2025 program, which spans over four months, the CIPCC extended invitations to more than 120 journalists from over 100 countries. Approximately 50 journalists attended the opening ceremony held in Beijing on February 27.

The 2025 Two Sessions has attracted growing international interest due to China's significant advancements in technology.

China is rising as the leading global technology center, driven by its initiatives to cultivate technology that is free from Western influence.

