“Negotiation is different from bullying,” Iran tells Trump

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly dismisses the possibility of negotiations under pressure and intimidation, noting that talks differ from “bullying”.

In an interview with Fox Business recorded on March 6, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran can be handled either militarily or by making a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Monday morning, Press TV reported.

“Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats,” he added.

He reaffirmed the everlasting peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear energy program, emphasizing that there is fundamentally no such thing as its “potential militarization.”

Araqhchi added, "We are now consulting with the E3—and separately with Russia and China—on equal footing and mutual respect. The aim is to explore ways to build more confidence and more transparency on our nuclear energy program in return for the lifting of unlawful sanctions."

He added, "In the past, the US enjoyed respect from Iran whenever it was respectful in its discourse, and it was confronted whenever it adopted a threatening posture. Every action compels a reaction."