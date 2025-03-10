Jean-Baptiste Andrea’s 2023 Prix Goncourt winner available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Watching Over Her” written by French author Jean-Baptiste Andrea has been released in the Iranian book market.

Mehdi Behnoush is the translator of the book that is full of passion and brilliance, inhabited by grace and beauty. Afkar Publication has brought it out in 422 pages, ILNA reported.

Spanning several decades in 20th-century Italy, the novel focuses on a poor sculptor named Michelangelo “Mimo” Vitaliani, and his tumultuous relationship with Viola Orsini, the daughter of a powerful aristocratic family.

In an Italian monastery, an infamous sculptor lies on his deathbed. During Mimo’s final hours, he reveals his life story: his impoverished childhood, his unlikely rise to fame, and most importantly, his meeting with Viola.

Born poor, Mimo is apprenticed to a stone sculptor without stature. But he is a genius with his hands. On the other hand, almost all the fairies have looked at Viola Orsini. Heiress of a prestigious family, she spent her childhood in the shadow of a Genoese palace. But she is too ambitious to resign herself to the place assigned to her.

Mimo and Viola are instantly drawn to one another. Together, they traverse the unrest of the 20th century. While Mimo becomes a celebrated artist, Viola fights to claim her education and independence.

At first glance, they recognize each other and swear never to leave each other. Viola and Mimo can neither live together nor stay away from each other for long. Bound by an unwavering attraction, they go through years of fury when Italy falls into fascism.

Over the decades, they will lose and find each other, but never will they give up on the love they share.

The 2023 novel received the Prix Goncourt in November 2023. It has sold over 700,000 copies, making it one of the best-selling Goncourt winners. The novel was also the recipient of the Prix du roman Fnac and the Grand Prix des Lectrices de Elle. It has been translated into 34 different languages.

Jean-Baptiste Andrea, 53, is a French novelist, film director, and screenwriter. He grew up in Cannes, where he started making short films. He later moved to Paris and graduated in political science and economics. In Paris, he met Fabrice Canepa, and the two of them began writing films together.

His debut novel “My Queen” was published in 2017 and won a dozen awards, including Best French Debut Novel and the Students Femina. His third novel “Devils and Saints” also received multiple awards, including the Grand Prix RTL-Lire.

SS/SAB

